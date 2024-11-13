Luharuka Media & Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.50 crore

Net loss of Luharuka Media & Infra reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.500.45-102.0066.67-0.430.29-0.430.29-0.300.22

