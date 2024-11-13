Luharuka Media & Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.50 croreNet loss of Luharuka Media & Infra reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.500.45 11 OPM %-102.0066.67 -PBDT-0.430.29 PL PBT-0.430.29 PL NP-0.300.22 PL
