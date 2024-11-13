Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Luharuka Media & Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Luharuka Media & Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.50 crore

Net loss of Luharuka Media & Infra reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.500.45 11 OPM %-102.0066.67 -PBDT-0.430.29 PL PBT-0.430.29 PL NP-0.300.22 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Amit Shah, Kharge urge people of Jharkhand to cast votes in record numbers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 200 pts lower at 78,500; Nifty at 23,800; M&M, Maruti weigh

Canada moves to end labour disputes at ports citing economic damage

LIVE news: Thick smog coats Delhi-NCR; AQI falls to 'severe' category

Byju's US units wrongly stripped of education app, says federal judge

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story