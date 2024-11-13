TVS Srichakra standalone net profit declines 50.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.42% to Rs 784.93 crore

Net profit of TVS Srichakra declined 50.86% to Rs 18.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.42% to Rs 784.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 704.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.784.93704.477.9212.2553.4977.2724.9152.5218.1937.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News