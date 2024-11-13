Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TVS Srichakra standalone net profit declines 50.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Sales rise 11.42% to Rs 784.93 crore

Net profit of TVS Srichakra declined 50.86% to Rs 18.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.42% to Rs 784.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 704.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales784.93704.47 11 OPM %7.9212.25 -PBDT53.4977.27 -31 PBT24.9152.52 -53 NP18.1937.02 -51

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

