Inditrade Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.75 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 2.56 crore

Net loss of Inditrade Capital reported to Rs 24.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.563.20-1276.1792.81-34.090.74-34.300.01-24.750.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News