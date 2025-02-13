Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 23.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.63% to Rs 905.60 crore

Net profit of Lumax Auto Technologies rose 23.00% to Rs 44.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 36.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.63% to Rs 905.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 732.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.905.60732.4813.0214.46106.9898.3074.2668.4844.8236.44

