Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 23.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 23.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 6:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.63% to Rs 905.60 crore

Net profit of Lumax Auto Technologies rose 23.00% to Rs 44.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 36.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.63% to Rs 905.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 732.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales905.60732.48 24 OPM %13.0214.46 -PBDT106.9898.30 9 PBT74.2668.48 8 NP44.8236.44 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lux Industries consolidated net profit rises 58.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit rises 8.24% in the December 2024 quarter

SSPDL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.60 crore in the December 2024 quarter

The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit declines 33.28% in the December 2024 quarter

Indian Acrylics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.92 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story