Lux Industries consolidated net profit rises 58.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.20% to Rs 549.34 crore

Net profit of Lux Industries rose 58.63% to Rs 32.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 20.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 22.20% to Rs 549.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 449.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.549.34449.559.077.6348.8232.4742.5726.4832.0620.21

