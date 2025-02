The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit declines 33.28% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.22% to Rs 76.99 crore

Net profit of The Investment Trust of India declined 33.28% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.22% to Rs 76.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 66.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.76.9966.8232.0315.4615.7211.0413.058.184.016.01

