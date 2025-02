Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit rises 8.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.77% to Rs 141.05 crore

Net profit of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) rose 8.24% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.77% to Rs 141.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 135.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

