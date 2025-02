Cello World consolidated net profit rises 1.80% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.65% to Rs 556.85 crore

Net profit of Cello World rose 1.80% to Rs 86.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 84.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.65% to Rs 556.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 527.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.556.85527.0622.8625.06139.41136.09124.35121.3786.4084.87

