Lupin gets USFDA approval for lenalidomide capsules

Lupin announced that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for lenalidomide capsules.

The capsules will be available in 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg strengths and are bioequivalent to REVLIMID capsules of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The product will be manufactured at Lupins Pithampur facility in India.

Lenalidomide capsules are used to treat adult patients with multiple myeloma (in combination with dexamethasone), multiple myeloma as maintenance therapy following autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (auto-HSCT), and transfusion-dependent anemia caused by low- or intermediate-1-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) with a deletion 5q abnormality, with or without additional cytogenetic abnormalities.