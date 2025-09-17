SJS Enterprises hits record high after inking MoU with BOEVX

SJS Enterprises added 2.24% to Rs 1,469.15 after the company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BOE Varitronix (BOEVX), HongKong, to collaborate on manufacturing automotive displays in India.

The MoU envisages transfer of technology by BOEVX to SJS for setting up assembly and optical bonding of display screens, including localization of cover glass and backlight units for the four-wheeler automotive market in India. Subject to successful feasibility study and grant of necessary approvals, the arrangement may be formalized through a technical assistance agreement (TAA) or a joint venture (JV) between both parties.

SJS Enterprises provides aesthetic products and solutions primarily serving the automotive and consumer appliance industries. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio including decals, 3D lux badges, overlays, aluminium badges, chrome-plated parts, and optical plastics.