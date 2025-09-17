Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SJS Enterprises hits record high after inking MoU with BOEVX

SJS Enterprises hits record high after inking MoU with BOEVX

Image
Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SJS Enterprises added 2.24% to Rs 1,469.15 after the company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BOE Varitronix (BOEVX), HongKong, to collaborate on manufacturing automotive displays in India.

The MoU envisages transfer of technology by BOEVX to SJS for setting up assembly and optical bonding of display screens, including localization of cover glass and backlight units for the four-wheeler automotive market in India. Subject to successful feasibility study and grant of necessary approvals, the arrangement may be formalized through a technical assistance agreement (TAA) or a joint venture (JV) between both parties.

SJS Enterprises provides aesthetic products and solutions primarily serving the automotive and consumer appliance industries. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio including decals, 3D lux badges, overlays, aluminium badges, chrome-plated parts, and optical plastics.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 24.2% to Rs 34.57 crore on 11.2% increase in net sales to Rs 208.66 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter hits an all-time high at Rs 1,500 in intraday today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UCO Bank in demand

Central Bank of India spurts 1.79%

Bank of Maharashtra soars 3.8%, rises for third straight session

Castrol India Ltd spurts 1.39%, rises for third straight session

Federal Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story