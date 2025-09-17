UCO Bank in demand

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 30.3, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 37.71% in last one year as compared to a 0.18% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.34% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 30.3, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 25332.7. The Sensex is at 82679.48, up 0.36%. UCO Bank has risen around 6.43% in last one month.