Lupin launches Ganirelix injection in United States

Lupin said that it has launched Ganirelix Acetate Injection in the United States after receiving an approval for the same from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

Ganirelix Acetate Injection is a generic equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD) Ganirelix Acetate Injection of Organon USA LLC.

It is indicated for the inhibition of premature luteinizing hormone (LH) surges in women undergoing controlled ovarian hyperstimulation.

Ganirelix Acetate Injection had estimated annual sales of $87 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT December 2023).

Ganirelix is Lupin's first peptide-based injectable, strengthening the companys commitment to innovative healthcare solutions, the global pharma major said in a statement.

Mumbai-based Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The drug major reported consolidated net profit of Rs 613.12 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher from Rs 153.47 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 19.67% year on year to Rs 5,079.9 crore during the quarter.

