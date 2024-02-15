Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UCO Bank up for third consecutive session

UCO Bank up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 59.8, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 125.24% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% jump in NIFTY and a 83.52% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 59.8, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 21863.25. The Sensex is at 71855.64, up 0.05%. UCO Bank has gained around 42.55% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has gained around 19.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6934.15, up 2.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 315.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 733.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 41.17 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

UCO Bank soars 2.35%, up for fifth straight session

UCO Bank leads gainers in 'A' group

Jindal Stainless Ltd up for third consecutive session

Hindalco Industries Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Nicco Uco Alliance Credit reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.92 crore in the December 2023 quarter

National Coal Index Shows Decline Of 4.75% In December

Benchmarks continue to trade near flat line; European mkt advance

Bank of Maharashtra spurts 3%, gains for third straight session

Canara Bank spurts 4.03%, gains for third straight session

Bank of India spurts 4.75%, up for third straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story