Lupin receives Establishment Inspection Report for its Pithampur Unit-1

Lupin today announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Pithampur Unit-1 manufacturing facility that manufactures both APIs and finished products. The EIR was issued with an inspection classification of Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) post the inspection of the facility from 16 September to 27 September 2024.

