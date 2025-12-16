Lupin receives SBTi validation for its climate targets

This milestone underscores Lupins commitment to sustainability and decisive climate action, positioning the company among a select group that has achieved comprehensive SBTi validation within a year of setting its climate targets.
Key short-term targets:
h - Reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42.0% by FY 2030, with FY 2023 as the base year.
h - Reduce Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 61.07% by FY 2033, across purchased goods and services, fuel- and energy-related activities, upstream and downstream transportation and distribution, business travel, employee commuting, processing and use of sold products, and franchises, using FY 2024 as the baseline.
These goals are aligned with the 1.5XC pathway and validated under SBTis latest guidelines, thereby positioning Lupin as a key participant in the global effort to combat climate change.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app