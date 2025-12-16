Lupin receives SBTi validation for its climate targets

Lupin announced that its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets have been officially validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). These validations cover all three emission scopes V Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 - aligning with the Paris Agreement to limit global temperature rise to 1.5XC.

This milestone underscores Lupins commitment to sustainability and decisive climate action, positioning the company among a select group that has achieved comprehensive SBTi validation within a year of setting its climate targets.

Key short-term targets:

h - Reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42.0% by FY 2030, with FY 2023 as the base year.