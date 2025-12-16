Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin receives SBTi validation for its climate targets

Lupin receives SBTi validation for its climate targets

Image
Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Lupin announced that its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets have been officially validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). These validations cover all three emission scopes V Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 - aligning with the Paris Agreement to limit global temperature rise to 1.5XC.

This milestone underscores Lupins commitment to sustainability and decisive climate action, positioning the company among a select group that has achieved comprehensive SBTi validation within a year of setting its climate targets.

Key short-term targets:

h - Reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42.0% by FY 2030, with FY 2023 as the base year.

h - Reduce Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 61.07% by FY 2033, across purchased goods and services, fuel- and energy-related activities, upstream and downstream transportation and distribution, business travel, employee commuting, processing and use of sold products, and franchises, using FY 2024 as the baseline.

These goals are aligned with the 1.5XC pathway and validated under SBTis latest guidelines, thereby positioning Lupin as a key participant in the global effort to combat climate change.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Government introduces Nuclear Energy Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha

Sterling Tools drop after CFO Pankaj Gupta quits

Nucleus Software successfully deploys FinnOne Neo for MB Bank, Vietnam

SEPC secures railway infrastructure project of Rs 269.69 cr

HDFC Bank gets RBI nod to hold upto 9.50% stake in IndusInd Bank

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story