Sterling Tools drop after CFO Pankaj Gupta quits

Sterling Tools slipped 1.80% to Rs 291.95 after the Pankaj Gupta, chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, has tendered his resignation from the services of the company to pursue other professional opportunities.

The resignation will be effective from the close of business on 31 December 2025, after which Gupta will cease to be the CFO and a key managerial personnel of the company.

Sterling Tools manufactures high-tensile cold-forged automotive fasteners, catering to the passenger cars, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, agri-equipment, and construction equipment segments. Through its subsidiary, Sterling Gtake E-Mobility (SGEM), has also successfully ventured into the sunrise Electric Vehicle (EV) component sector.