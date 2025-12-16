Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government introduces Nuclear Energy Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha

Government introduces Nuclear Energy Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
The government on Monday (15 December 2025) introduced the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, seeking to strengthen the regulatory framework for the development and use of nuclear energy in the country.

Minister of State for Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh introduced the Bill, which aims to promote nuclear power generation and the use of ionising radiation for public welfare, while ensuring safety and security.

The Bill proposes the constitution of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board and the establishment of an Atomic Energy Redressal Advisory Council. It also lays down provisions on the liability of the Central Government in the event of a nuclear incident.

To meet such liabilities, the Bill provides for the creation of a Nuclear Liability Fund by the Central Government.

Opposition members opposed the introduction of the Bill during the proceedings.

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

