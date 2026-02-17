Lupin rises on licensing pact with Spektus Pharma for DeslaFlex in Canada

Lupin added 1.55% to Rs 2,254.95 after the company announced that it has signed a licence and supply agreement with Spektus Pharma to commercialize the novel antidepressant DeslaFlex in Canada.

DeslaFlex is an innovative antidepressant formulation developed by Spektus using its proprietary Flexitab oral drug-delivery platform.

This strategic partnership combines Lupins strong commercial footprint in Canada and Spektuss capabilities in developing differentiated, novel formulations to successfully introduce DeslaFlex and establish a robust platform for future launches. The collaboration further strengthens Lupins CNS portfolio with physician-endorsed, value-added therapies, well aligned with a supportive regulatory environment.

Claus Jepsen, President, Global Speciality, Lupin, This milestone reinforces our long-term commitment to advancing Lupins CNS footprint and deepens our commitment to Canadian healthcare. The addition of DeslaFlex to our portfolio provides patients and clinicians with much-needed flexibility in the management of Major Depressive Disorder, enabling clinicians to deliver more personalized, patient-focused care.

Zarvaan Merchant, Chief Executive Officer of Spektus Pharma, said, This partnership with Lupin represents a key milestone as Spektus transitions from development to commercial execution. Lupins global brand and established commercial strength in Canada make it an ideal partner to realize the full value of DeslaFlex for patients across this important market. Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Lupin reported a 37.46% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,175.55 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 855.16 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Total revenue from operations jumped 24.26% year-on-year to Rs 7,167.52 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.