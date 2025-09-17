Lupin slides after receiving six observations from USFDA for Nagpur facility

Lupin slipped 1.30% to Rs 2,024.55 after the company announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has concluded its inspection at the company's Nagpur injectable facility with six observations.

According to a regulatory filing, the inspection was carried out from 8 September to 16 September 2025.

The company stated that it will address the observations and respond to the U.S. FDA within the stipulated timeframe. It is committed to complying with CGMP quality standards across all its facilities.

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.