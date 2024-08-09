Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Lyka Labs reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.44 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales rise 31.60% to Rs 30.11 crore

Net profit of Lyka Labs reported to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.60% to Rs 30.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales30.1122.88 32 OPM %12.3211.54 -PBDT3.621.67 117 PBT1.86-1.80 LP NP1.44-1.85 LP

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

