Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 13.76% to Rs 4.20 crore

Net profit of Vinayak Polycon International rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.76% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.204.87 -14 OPM %7.147.60 -PBDT0.210.24 -13 PBT0.040.04 0 NP0.040.03 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE : A victory of truth; we hope that Kejriwal, Jain will also get justice, say AAP leaders

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Aditi and Diksha in action; Aman's bronze medal bout at 11 PM

Stock Market LIVE: MidCap index outruns peers; Trent jumps 13%, Lodha 6%, SAIL down 5%

Banking laws Bill extends tenure of cooperative banks' directors to 10 yrs

Trent hits record high on strong June quarter earnings; stock zooms 13%

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story