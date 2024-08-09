Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales decline 7.60% to Rs 407.07 crore

Net profit of NCL Industries declined 58.62% to Rs 12.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.60% to Rs 407.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 440.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales407.07440.53 -8 OPM %8.8714.24 -PBDT34.0462.49 -46 PBT21.2149.22 -57 NP12.7730.86 -59

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

