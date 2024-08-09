NCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.60% to Rs 407.07 crore

Net profit of NCL Industries declined 58.62% to Rs 12.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.60% to Rs 407.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 440.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.407.07440.538.8714.2434.0462.4921.2149.2212.7730.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp