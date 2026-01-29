Lyka Labs reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.08% to Rs 30.73 croreLyka Labs reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.08% to Rs 30.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales30.7333.80 -9 OPM %5.3715.36 -PBDT1.995.41 -63 PBT-0.163.57 PL NP02.70 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content