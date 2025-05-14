Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lynx Machinery & Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Lynx Machinery & Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Lynx Machinery & Commercials reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prabha Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit rises 142.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 35.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Harmony Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Olympic Management & Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story