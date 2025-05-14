Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Olympic Management & Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Olympic Management & Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Olympic Management & Financial Services reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 0.050.07 -29 OPM %-900.00-900.00 --880.00-185.71 - PBDT-0.08-0.07 -14 -0.35-0.07 -400 PBT-0.08-0.08 0 -0.37-0.09 -311 NP-0.09-0.08 -13 -0.45-0.16 -181

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

