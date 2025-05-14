Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit rises 142.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.16% to Rs 12.38 crore

Net profit of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation rose 142.86% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.16% to Rs 12.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.44% to Rs 18.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.84% to Rs 40.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

