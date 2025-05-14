Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 35.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 35.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 4.79% to Rs 974.37 crore

Net profit of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals rose 35.17% to Rs 262.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 194.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.79% to Rs 974.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 929.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.23% to Rs 927.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 589.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.56% to Rs 3749.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3453.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales974.37929.80 5 3749.213453.71 9 OPM %34.2027.67 -31.4026.31 - PBDT373.29286.32 30 1321.981029.48 28 PBT358.57268.22 34 1255.19959.80 31 NP262.87194.48 35 927.58589.96 57

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

