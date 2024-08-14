Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit declines 25.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.63% to Rs 44.04 croreNet profit of Anjani Synthetics declined 25.35% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 24.63% to Rs 44.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales44.0458.43 -25 OPM %4.773.92 -PBDT1.271.56 -19 PBT0.710.97 -27 NP0.530.71 -25
