Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit declines 25.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit declines 25.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 24.63% to Rs 44.04 crore

Net profit of Anjani Synthetics declined 25.35% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 24.63% to Rs 44.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales44.0458.43 -25 OPM %4.773.92 -PBDT1.271.56 -19 PBT0.710.97 -27 NP0.530.71 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 100 pts higher; Nifty near 24,200

Ola Electric's impressive stock market debut putting Modinomics to test

Yatharth Hospitals Q1FY25 result: Net profit up 60%, revenue rises 37%

Q1FY25 results today: Glenmark Pharma among over 400 firms to post earnings

Canadian immigration min says reform required in temporary worker programme

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story