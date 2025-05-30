Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lyons Corporate Market standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Lyons Corporate Market standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.76% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Lyons Corporate Market declined 16.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.76% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.87% to Rs 0.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.220.21 5 0.850.67 27 OPM %40.9123.81 -43.5326.87 - PBDT0.450.16 181 0.230.02 1050 PBT0.450.16 181 0.230.02 1050 NP0.100.12 -17 -0.43-0.02 -2050

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RCC Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

KBS India standalone net profit declines 92.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Inani Securities standalone net profit declines 75.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Agarwal Fortune India standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Quantum Digital Vision India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story