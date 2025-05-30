Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KBS India standalone net profit declines 92.21% in the March 2025 quarter

KBS India standalone net profit declines 92.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 28.33% to Rs 0.43 crore

Net profit of KBS India declined 92.21% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 28.33% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 157.14% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.21% to Rs 2.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.430.60 -28 2.371.74 36 OPM %-90.70-66.67 --22.36-72.99 - PBDT0.340.83 -59 0.600.35 71 PBT0.300.76 -61 0.460.06 667 NP0.060.77 -92 0.180.07 157

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Inani Securities standalone net profit declines 75.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Agarwal Fortune India standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Quantum Digital Vision India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bhartiya International standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2025 quarter

LS Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story