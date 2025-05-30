KBS India standalone net profit declines 92.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.33% to Rs 0.43 crore

Net profit of KBS India declined 92.21% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 28.33% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 157.14% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.21% to Rs 2.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.430.602.371.74-90.70-66.67-22.36-72.990.340.830.600.350.300.760.460.060.060.770.180.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News