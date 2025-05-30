Inani Securities standalone net profit declines 75.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.00% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net profit of Inani Securities declined 75.40% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 56.82% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.74% to Rs 1.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.320.501.461.24-75.00-114.00-6.16-55.650.521.831.112.070.461.640.811.720.311.260.571.32

