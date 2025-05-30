Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Agarwal Fortune India standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Agarwal Fortune India standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 27.32% to Rs 2.33 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Fortune India rose 900.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.32% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 90.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 40.11% to Rs 4.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.331.83 27 4.427.38 -40 OPM %6.440.55 -5.66-0.81 - PBDT0.110.01 1000 0.210.10 110 PBT0.100.01 900 0.190.10 90 NP0.100.01 900 0.190.10 90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Quantum Digital Vision India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bhartiya International standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2025 quarter

LS Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Parker Agrochem Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story