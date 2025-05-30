Agarwal Fortune India standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.32% to Rs 2.33 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Fortune India rose 900.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.32% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 90.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 40.11% to Rs 4.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2.331.834.427.386.440.555.66-0.810.110.010.210.100.100.010.190.100.100.010.190.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News