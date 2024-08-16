Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rajesh Exports consolidated net profit declines 96.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
Sales decline 29.56% to Rs 60355.50 crore

Net profit of Rajesh Exports declined 96.17% to Rs 11.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 309.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 29.56% to Rs 60355.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 85688.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales60355.5085688.59 -30 OPM %0.060.39 -PBDT28.28346.40 -92 PBT17.39315.10 -94 NP11.86309.36 -96

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

