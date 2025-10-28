Larsen & Toubro secures orders under its heavy engineering vertical

The Heavy Engineering vertical of L&T has recently secured multiple orders in the international and domestic markets. According to the company's project classification, the orders are valued in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

On the international front, the vertical has secured an order from the United States to manufacture Vessels for an NGL fractionator project and the Cartridge for a Blue Ammonia project in Louisiana.

From Mexico, the vertical has secured orders for ammonia and urea processing equipment for two fertiliser plants. From Brazil for critical Heat Exchangers in the replacement market.

From Saudi Arabia the vertical has won the order for a refinery and integrated petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia for amendment to a critical contract related to the HOFCC Reactor and Regenerator revamp.