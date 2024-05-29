Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 32.74 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lypsa Gems &amp; Jewellery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 32.74 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 63.57% to Rs 3.06 crore

Net Loss of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reported to Rs 32.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 44.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 63.57% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 32.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 44.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.05% to Rs 9.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.068.40 -64 9.4913.19 -28 OPM %-1066.67-525.60 --341.73-332.22 - PBDT-32.64-44.15 26 -32.43-43.82 26 PBT-32.70-44.21 26 -32.67-44.09 26 NP-32.74-44.22 26 -32.71-44.10 26

