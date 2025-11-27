Home / Markets / Capital Market News / M & B Engineering arm bags Rs 67-cr export order

M & B Engineering arm bags Rs 67-cr export order

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
M & B Engineering's wholly owned US subsidiary, Phenix Construction Technologies INC., has secured an export order worth Rs 67.12 crore for the design, manufacturing, and supply of pre-engineered buildings and structural steel.

M & B Engineering is a design-led engineering solutions provider.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 7% to Rs 22.20 crore on a 48.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 306.85 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of M & B Engineering rose 0.63% to Rs 396.65 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

