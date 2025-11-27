Nifty, Sensex hit fresh all-time highs; media shares advance

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The key equity barometers continued to trade with modest gains in morning trade, with the Nifty 50 and the Sensex scaling fresh all-time highs. Investor sentiment remained upbeat amid optimism over potential U.S. and domestic interest rate cuts expected next month, which fueled fresh buying interest across sectors. The Nifty marched above the 26,250 mark. Media shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 334.19 points or 0.39% to 85,943.70. The Nifty 50 index jumped 77 points or 0.29% to 26,282.30.

The Nifty 50 and the Sensex hit fresh all-time highs in morning trade at 26,306.95 and 86,026.18, respectively, while the Bank Nifty also scaled a new record high of 59,804.65.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.17% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.24%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,998 shares rose and 1,784 shares fell. A total of 224 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index added 0.59% to 1,456.60. The index jumped 2.22% in two consecutive trading sessions. Tips Music (up 3.26%), Prime Focus (up 2.93%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.28%), Sun TV Network (up 1.2%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 1.02%), Saregama India (up 0.95%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.38%), and Nazara Technologies (up 0.1%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight: Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy rose 1.55% after it has secured its second international project in South Africa this fiscal year, winning a turnkey EPC contract for a 240 MW AC Solar PV project worth $147 million (Rs 1,313 crore). Pidilite Industries shed 0.18%. The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Pidilite Ventures has announced a strategic investment in Printpanda India (MagicDecor), marking the companys latest foray into Indias rapidly growing home improvement sector. Global Markets: Asian shares advanced on Thursday after Wall Street gained overnight as Fed rate-cut hopes rose and tech stocks rebounded. The Bank of Korea kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.5% for a fourth consecutive policy meeting, amid a weakened local currency and overheated housing market. The Korean won has weakened against the greenback in recent months to its lowest level since April.

Chinas industrial profits in October plunged 5.5% from a year earlier, government data showed Thursday. Profits for the first 10 months of the year rose 1.9% year-on-year, compared to the 3.2% rise in the January-to-September period. Overnight, the key indexes in the U.S. logged four straight days of gains on rising hopes for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December. Investors reportedly expect an 85% chance of a quarter-percentage-point rate cut in December, up from 30% last week. In yesterdays session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 314.67 points, or 0.67%, to finish at 47,427.12. The S&P 500 climbed 0.69% to settle at 6,812.61, while the Nasdaq Composite increased 0.82% to close at 23,214.69.