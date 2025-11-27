Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Major U.S. Stocks Rebound on Heightened Fed Rate Cut Odds, Strong Economic Data

Major U.S. Stocks Rebound on Heightened Fed Rate Cut Odds, Strong Economic Data

Image
Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 advanced on renewed optimism for a December Federal Reserve rate cut, supported by better-than-expected durable goods orders and lower jobless claims

The Dow climbed 314.67 points (0.7%) to 47,427.12, the Nasdaq jumped 189.10 points (0.8%) to 23,214.69 and the S&P 500 advanced 46.73 points (0.7%) to 6,812.61.

Stocks extended their rebound as traders focused on rising odds of another Federal Reserve rate cut and stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data, lifting major averages from their recent pullback.

Renewed optimism about interest rates followed dovish remarks from Fed officials and the CME Group FedWatch Tools indication that the probability of a quarter-point cut next month has jumped to about 83% from roughly 30% a week earlier. At the same time, September durable goods orders beat expectations, rising 0.5% after a revised 3.0% gain in August while initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell to 216,000, the lowest since mid-April, underscoring a still-resilient labor market even as markets price in easier policy.

Gold stocks moved sharply higher amid an increase by the price of the precious metal, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 4.9% to its best closing level in well over a month. Computer hardware and semiconductor stocks witnessed significant strength on the day, contributing to the continued advance by the tech-heavy Nasdaq. Airline stocks was substantially strong, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index soaring by 3.2% to a one-month closing high. Brokerage, steel and natural gas stocks strong upward move, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index shot up by 1.9% and South Korea's Kospi surged by 2.7%, although China's Shanghai Composite Index bucked the uptrend and dipped by 0.2%. The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day while the German DAX Index jumped by 1.1%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both advance by 0.9%.

In the bond market, treasuries recovered from an early pullback to end the day roughly flat. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note which moves opposite of its price, edged down by less than a basis point to 3.99%, closing below 4% for the first time since late October.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lokesh Machines climbs on securing new order

Yen rockets past 156 as BoJ hawks return

India on track to surpass $4 trn GDP in FY26: CEA Anantha Nageswaran

Nifty, Sensex hit fresh all-time highs; media shares advance

Glenmark Pharma gains after receiving positive USFDA EIR for Monroe Facility

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story