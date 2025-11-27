Best Agrolife Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd, Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd, Donear Industries Ltd and Pearl Polymers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 November 2025.

Best Agrolife Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 433.55 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3858 shares in the past one month.

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 129.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10268 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 488 shares in the past one month. Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd soared 16.31% to Rs 154. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53741 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 850 shares in the past one month. Donear Industries Ltd rose 11.47% to Rs 112.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 54915 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1989 shares in the past one month.