Patel Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ganesh Housing Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd and Ashok Leyland Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 November 2025.

Ganesh Housing Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd and Ashok Leyland Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 November 2025.

Patel Engineering Ltd soared 13.66% to Rs 37.69 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 114.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ganesh Housing Ltd spiked 8.87% to Rs 873.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3129 shares in the past one month. Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd surged 8.16% to Rs 570.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.3 lakh shares in the past one month. Tejas Networks Ltd exploded 5.96% to Rs 510. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75613 shares in the past one month.