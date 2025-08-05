M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 87.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.57% to Rs 26.78 crore

Net profit of M K Exim (India) rose 87.60% to Rs 6.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 32.57% to Rs 26.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.26.7820.2033.7923.919.265.039.104.856.813.63

