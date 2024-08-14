Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

M K Proteins standalone net profit declines 0.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:37 PM IST
Sales decline 24.76% to Rs 57.33 crore

Net profit of M K Proteins declined 0.40% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 24.76% to Rs 57.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 76.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales57.3376.20 -25 OPM %6.515.24 -PBDT3.403.47 -2 PBT3.333.35 -1 NP2.482.49 0

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

