M K Proteins standalone net profit declines 51.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of M K Proteins declined 51.97% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 57.94% to Rs 137.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.07% to Rs 8.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.02% to Rs 267.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 245.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

