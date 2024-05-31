M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit rises 344.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.37% to Rs 51.78 crore

Net profit of M Lakhamsi Industries rose 344.44% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.37% to Rs 51.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.74% to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.09% to Rs 113.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 116.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

51.7841.97113.65116.084.65-0.501.23-0.620.550.191.051.040.510.180.990.980.400.090.750.73

