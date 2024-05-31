Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 46.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Alkalies &amp; Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 46.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 11.99% to Rs 1001.62 crore

Net loss of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reported to Rs 46.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 71.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.99% to Rs 1001.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1138.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 236.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 409.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.72% to Rs 3806.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4516.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1001.621138.12 -12 3806.634516.50 -16 OPM %0.3917.72 -0.8321.00 - PBDT-5.64202.14 PL 76.93971.20 -92 PBT-102.36114.61 PL -300.48695.11 PL NP-46.1971.04 PL -236.84409.62 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Gujarat Alkalies &amp; Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 115.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Volumes spurt at Aditya Birla Capital Ltd counter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Volumes soar at Welspun Living Ltd counter

Karnataka Bank concludes Rs 600 cr QIP of equity shares

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Unifinz Capital India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GCM Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit rises 440.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Omkar Pharmachem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story