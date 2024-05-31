Sales decline 11.99% to Rs 1001.62 crore

Net loss of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reported to Rs 46.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 71.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.99% to Rs 1001.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1138.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 236.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 409.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.72% to Rs 3806.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4516.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

1001.621138.123806.634516.500.3917.720.8321.00-5.64202.1476.93971.20-102.36114.61-300.48695.11-46.1971.04-236.84409.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News