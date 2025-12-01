M&M clocks total sales of 92,670 units in November; tractor sales up 32% YoY

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Mahindra & Mahindra said that its overall auto sales for the month of November 2025 stood at 92,670 vehicles, a growth of 19% including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 56,336 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 22% and overall, 57,598 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 24,843, a growth of 17%.

The companys Farm Equipment Business has recorded total tractor sales of 44,048 units in November 2025, which is higher by 32% as compared with the tractor sales of 33,378 units registered in the the same period last year.

Domestic sales in November 2025 were at 42,273 units as against 31,746 units in November 2024, reflecting a 33% year-on-year growth. Exports for the month stood at 1,775 units, up 9% YoY.

Veejay Nakra, president, Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra, said: There is positive sentiment among farmers with record production this kharif season & increase in rabi sowing acreage. Governments progressive measure of GST rate reduction coupled with higher MSP is leading to positive cash flow for farmers & aiding tractor & farm implements demand. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate. On a standalone basis, the companys net profit surged 17.7% to Rs 4,520.52 crore on 21.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 33,421.60 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25, reflecting broad-based growth across Auto and Farm segments.