Home / Markets / Capital Market News / M&M clocks total sales of 92,670 units in November; tractor sales up 32% YoY

M&M clocks total sales of 92,670 units in November; tractor sales up 32% YoY

Image
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Mahindra & Mahindra said that its overall auto sales for the month of November 2025 stood at 92,670 vehicles, a growth of 19% including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 56,336 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 22% and overall, 57,598 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 24,843, a growth of 17%.

The companys Farm Equipment Business has recorded total tractor sales of 44,048 units in November 2025, which is higher by 32% as compared with the tractor sales of 33,378 units registered in the the same period last year.

Domestic sales in November 2025 were at 42,273 units as against 31,746 units in November 2024, reflecting a 33% year-on-year growth. Exports for the month stood at 1,775 units, up 9% YoY.

Veejay Nakra, president, Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra, said: There is positive sentiment among farmers with record production this kharif season & increase in rabi sowing acreage.

Governments progressive measure of GST rate reduction coupled with higher MSP is leading to positive cash flow for farmers & aiding tractor & farm implements demand.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit surged 17.7% to Rs 4,520.52 crore on 21.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 33,421.60 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25, reflecting broad-based growth across Auto and Farm segments.

The scrip shed 0.15% to currently trade at Rs 3752.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Globale Tessile Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Wockhardt Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dollar index losing ground around a two-week low

Government of India and ADB sign loans worth $800 million for development projects

Reserve Bank of India announces the auction of Government of India Treasury Bills

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story