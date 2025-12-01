Wockhardt Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JM Financial Ltd, TVS Holdings Ltd, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd and Sharda Motor Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 December 2025.

JM Financial Ltd, TVS Holdings Ltd, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd and Sharda Motor Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 December 2025.

Wockhardt Ltd spiked 9.27% to Rs 1347.85 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 40468 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31541 shares in the past one month.

JM Financial Ltd surged 8.02% to Rs 157. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.13 lakh shares in the past one month. TVS Holdings Ltd soared 6.07% to Rs 15247.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 588 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 327 shares in the past one month. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd advanced 5.72% to Rs 536.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11655 shares in the past one month.