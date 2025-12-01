Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wockhardt Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Wockhardt Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

JM Financial Ltd, TVS Holdings Ltd, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd and Sharda Motor Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 December 2025.

JM Financial Ltd, TVS Holdings Ltd, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd and Sharda Motor Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 December 2025.

Wockhardt Ltd spiked 9.27% to Rs 1347.85 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 40468 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31541 shares in the past one month.

JM Financial Ltd surged 8.02% to Rs 157. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

TVS Holdings Ltd soared 6.07% to Rs 15247.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 588 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 327 shares in the past one month.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd advanced 5.72% to Rs 536.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11655 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd exploded 5.63% to Rs 982.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7193 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11396 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dollar index losing ground around a two-week low

Government of India and ADB sign loans worth $800 million for development projects

Reserve Bank of India announces the auction of Government of India Treasury Bills

Ashok Leyland gains after November sales jump 29% YoY to 18,272 units

SML Mahindra hits the roof as November sales surge 102% YoY

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story