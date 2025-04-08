Lemon Tree Hotels gains on inking new property in Darjeeling

Lemon Tree Hotels added 1.91% to Rs 136.64 after the company announced that it has signed a license agreement viz. Lemon Tree Hotel, Darjeeling.

The properties shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels, and will start operations in FY26.

Lemon Tree Hotels, Darjeeling will feature 65 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a meeting room, recreation facilities, and other public areas. Bagdogra Airport, the nearest airport, is approximately 70 kms from the property. Darjeeling Railway Station is about 2.5 km away from the property. The hotel is also well-connected by road, offering easy access to both public and private transport.

Vilas Pawar, CEO of Managed & Franchise Business, Lemon Tree Hotels, commented, We are excited to extend our footprint in West Bengal. This new property will enhance our strategic growth in the state, complementing our portfolio of two existing hotels and two upcoming properties.

Lemon Tree Hotels' principal activities are to carry out the business of developing, owning, acquiring, operating, managing, renovating, and promoting hotels, motels, resorts, restaurants, etc., under the brand names Lemon Tree Hotel, Lemon Tree Premier, Red Fox Hotel, Aurika, Keys Select, Keys Prima, and Keys Lite.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 76.53% to Rs 62.49 crore on a 22.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 355.18 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

