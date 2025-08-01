M&M total sales rises 26% YoY to 83,691 units in July'25

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said that its overall auto sales grew by 25.95% to 83,691 vehicles sold in July 2025 as against 66,444 vehicles sold in July 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, Mahindra & Mahindras (M&M) total auto sales jumped 5.97% in July 2025 compared to 78,969 units sold in June 2025.

In the utility vehicles segment, the company sold 49,871 vehicles in the domestic market, registering a growth of 20% YoY and overall, 50,835 vehicles, including exports.

The company sold 21,571 units of commercial vehicles (LCV+MHCV) in July 2025, up 9.42% from 19,713 units sold in July 2024. Three-wheelers (including electric 3Ws) sales grew 164% YoY to 9,475 units in July 2025.

Total exports for the month stood at 2,774 vehicles, registering a growth of 83% on YoY basis. Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M, In July, we achieved SUV sales of 49,871 units, a growth of 20%, and total vehicle sales of 83,691 units, a 26% growth compared to the same month last year. Our SUV growth has been supported by the recent launch of XUV 3XO 'REVX' Series & the commencement of deliveries for Pack two variants of the BE 6 and XUV 9E models. Further, the company's Farm Equipment Sector (FES) announced that its total tractor sales (domestic + exports) during July 2025 were at 28,708 units, up 5.50% from 27,209 units sold during the same period last year.

Domestic tractor sales grew by 5.48% to 26,990 units in July 2025, compared to 25,457 units sold in July 2024. Tractor exports rose 6% to 1,718 units in July 2025, compared to 1,662 units during the same period last year. Veejay Nakra, president farm equipment business, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, We have sold 26,990 tractors in the domestic market during the month of July 2025, a growth of 5% over last year. This performance was driven by sustained land preparation activities, supported by robust cash flows in rural markets following the conclusion of Rabi crop harvesting. Additionally, the normal progression of monsoon across most regions further contributed to good demand during the onset of sowing for the Kharif season. In the exports market, we have sold 1,718 tractors, a growth of 6% over last year.

M&M Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate. Mahindra & Mahindra's standalone net profit surged 32% to Rs 3,449.84 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 2,612.63 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 26.1% year on year (YoY) to Rs 34,083.23 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra fell 1.33% to currently trade at Rs 3,160.85 on the BSE