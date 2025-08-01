Barbeque-Nation tumbles after reporting weak Q1 performance

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality declined 3.07% to Rs 276 after the company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 16.40 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 4.86 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 2.85% YoY to Rs 296.98 crore in Q1 FY26, primarily due to softer sales in the India business.

The company reported pre-tax loss of Rs 16.98 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 5.49 crore in Q1 FY25.

Operating EBITDA dropped 9.5% to Rs 46 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 50.9 crore posted in same quarter last year. Operating EBITDA margin stood at 15.5% in Q1 FY26 as against 16.6% in Q1 FY25.

Same store sales growth (SSSG) dropped to 3.4% in Q1 FY26 compared with 7.4% in Q1 FY25. Dine-in sales stood at Rs 252.5 crore, registering a 2.88% decline from Rs 260 crore posted in same quarter last year. Delivery business fell 1.12% YoY to Rs 44.3 crore during the quarter ended 30th June 2025. Meanwhile, the companys board approved a name change from Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited to United Foodbrands Limited. The companys board also approved the re-appointment of Rahul Agrawal as chief executive officer (CEO) for a period of five years, with effect from December 31, 2025 to December 30, 2030. Additionally, Vipul Goel has been appointed as the chief operating officer (COO) of the company.